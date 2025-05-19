Not Nehal Wadhera or Shashank Singh! Punjab Kings Coach Feels 29-Year-Old's Spell Made 'Big Difference' For PBKS Over Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a narrow 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18th.

With the win over the Rajasthan-based franchise advanced into the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Punjab Kings Hold Third Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Punjab Kings hold the third position on the IPL 2025 standings with 17 points and have a net run rate of +0.389. Punjab Kings have displayed an extraordinary performance in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. The Kings have sealed eight wins and suffered three defeats after playing 12 matches in the IPL 2025. In their previous five fixtures, Punjab Kings clinched three back-to-back wins and conceded just one loss.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Punjab Kings spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi showered praise on PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar for making a difference against the Rajasthan Royals.

"I think he has been very consistent. Last year he also bowled really well. Whenever he has received the opportunity, he has performed. And today as well, he made a big difference for the Punjab Kings. Our plan was to get Brar and take wickets when the opposition was forming a partnership, and he did that," Sunil Joshi told reporters.

Harpreet Brar Was Named The 'Player of the Match' Against Rajasthan Royals

Harpreet Brar was named the 'Player of the Match' following his fiery spell in the second inning against the Royals. The 29-year-old spinner bagged three wickets and gave just 22 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 5.50.

Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh also shone for the Punjab Kings in the first inning. Wadhera played a 70-run knock from 37 balls at a strike rate of 189.19. On the other hand, Shashank stayed unbeaten on the crease and scored 59 runs from 30 balls at a strike rate of 196.67.