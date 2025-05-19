IPL 2025: GT Batters Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Receive Huge Praise From Sanjay Bangar For Showing Consistency - 'Exceptional Performance'

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) sealed a solid 10-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, May 18th.

Sai Sudharsan was named the 'Player of the Match' following his unbeaten 108-run knock from 61 balls at a strike rate of 177.05. He hit 12 fours and 4 sixes in the second inning.

GT Opener Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Play Blitz Knocks Against DC

Sudharsan opened with Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill to chase down the 200-run target given by the Delhi Capitals. During the run chase, the GT openers cemented a solid unbeaten 205-run knock, which helped the Titans clinch the game in the 19th over.

Shubman Gill was also stupendous against the Delhi-based franchise, scoring 93 runs from 53 balls at a strike rate of 175.47. The skipper smashed three fours and seven sixes during his time on the crease.

With the win over Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans qualified for the IPL 2025 Playoffs along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings(PBKS).

While speaking on JioStar, former Indian cricketer and ex-RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar hailed the top batting order of the Gujarat Titans, saying that they displayed an 'exceptional performance' on Sunday, May 18th.

Bangar also applauded Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill's consistency in the ongoing season of the IPL.

“Exceptional performance from the top order once again—how often have they done this now? It’s surprising how consistently they deliver and complement each other so well. Shubman has often taken the role of second fiddle over the past year and a half, and that’s a remarkable evolution in his game. It’s helped insulate the lower order, as he now plays exactly to the needs of the situation. All in all, it’s been fantastic,” Sanjay Bangar said on JioStar.

GT Hold Top Position On IPL 2025 Standings

Following the triumph, Gujarat Titans hold the top spot on the IPL 2025 standings with 18 points and have a net run rate of +0.795. GT have clinched nine wins and conceded just three defeats after playing 12 matches in the 18th season of the IPL.