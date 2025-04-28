IPL 2025: Ex-IND Star Lauds Mumbai Indians, Fires Warning To Other IPL Teams: 'Every Other Team Should Be Scared'

Updated April 28th 2025, 18:07 IST
Mumbai Indians have emerged as a genuine contender for the IPL 2025 title. Hardik Pandya's side has turned around their form and has delivered five wins on the trot to boost their playoff hopes.
Mumbai brought up their 5th win against Lucknow Super Giants. An all-round show helped the five-time champions to crush LSG by 54 runs, and they are currently 3rd in the IPL table. Former Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla lauded Hardik's captaincy after Mumbai's resounding win over RR.
“Today, Bumrah with the ball, Will Jacks came in, and he provided those two crucial wickets. So, I think things are falling in place; whatever Hardik is doing, it's happening for the team, and that's what this team is all about.”
He also issued a warning, insisting other teams should be scared of the Mumbai Indians.
“You have so many match winners in that playing XI. Today, Jasprit Bumrah came in as an impact player and what impact he has left on the game! So that's why this team is on a roll, and when Mumbai Indians are on a roll, every other team should be scared of them.”
Effectively, 16 points is considered to be the cut-off for a playoff qualification and Mumbai should need two wins out of their four matches to ensure they finish in the top three. Bumrah's return has been a major boost and the Indian pacer took a four-wicket haul to rattle the LSG batting order. Both Ryan Rickelton and Suryalumar Yadav lit up the Wankhede with batting fireworks. They still have work to do and will take on the struggling Rajasthan Royals in their next game. Mumbai have looked like a well-oiled machine and their current form should propel them to the next stage as things stand.
