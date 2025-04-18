IPL 2025: Ex-Mumbai Indians Coach Lavishes Praise On MI Captain Hardik Pandya, Calls Him 'Best All-Rounder In The World'

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a massive four-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday, April 17th.

After his stunning performance in the game, MI all-rounder Will Jacks was named the 'Player of the Match'. Will Jacks picked up two wickets in his three-over spell. In the second inning, Will Jacks played a 36-run knock from 26 balls at a strike rate of 138.46. He hammered 3 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

On the other hand, MI captain Hardik Pandya played a blitz knock during the run chase. He scored 21 runs from 9 balls at a strike rate of 233.33. Pandya smashed 3 fours and 1 six during his short time on the crease.

‘Hardik Pandya Is One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World’: Mark Boucher

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher called Hardik Pandya one of the best all-rounders in the world. He lauded Hardik's performance with the ball, where he is picking up wickets in the middle overs.

“Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the world. When he’s firing, the team usually wins. I love his new role with the ball – he’s not just bowling in the power play, but in the tough middle overs, the ‘ugly overs’. And he’s picking up wickets there too. That’s giving him confidence, and it’s translating into his batting, where he’s going in and finishing games,” Boucher said on JioHotstar.

MI Will Take On CSK In Their Next IPL 2025 Clash

MI hold seventh place on IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of +0.239. The Mumbai-based franchise have won just three matches in their previous seven fixtures in the tournament.