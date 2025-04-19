IPL 2025 - Fans React To Abhishek Nayar's Return To KKR After Losing Team India Job: 'That Was Quick'

IPL 2025: Former cricketer Abhishek Nayar returned back to Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) coaching set up in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. A few days back, there had been reports that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked Nayar following Team India's poor performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-2025.

In the previous IPL 2024 season, Nayar was a part of Knight Riders' coaching lineup and helped the franchise win the IPL title in the 17th season. He was working along side Gautam Gambhir in the IPL 2024.

However, Nayar left KKR after the IPL 2024 and joined Team India as the assistant coach when Gambhir took charges. He was removed from his role after Team India conceded a 3-1 series defeat in the BGT 2024-2025 against Australia.

On Saturday, April 19th, the Kolkata-based franchise took to their social media handle and announced the joining of Abhishek Nayar in their coaching set up. "Welcome back home, @abhisheknayar1," KKR wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) while posting.

Abhishek Nayar will now be KKR's new assistant coach, alongside Ottis Gibson, who also holds the same position. Following Nayar's comeback to KKR, many cricket fans to their social media handles and congratulated the former cricketer. Some people also pointed out how quick it was for Nayar to join KKR just days after being sacked by the BCCI.

Here Are Few Fans' Reaction On Abhishek Nayar's Comeback To KKR

KKR Had A Poor Start To IPL 2025

In the ongoing 18th season of the IPL, the defending champions had a poor start. Ajinkya Rahane-led side conceded four defeats and clinched only three wins in the seven matches. Presently, KKR hold sixth place on IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of +0.547.