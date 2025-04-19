IPL 2025: Jos Buttler Halts Delhi Capitals' Winning Run, Dominant Gujarat Titans Sink DC To Secure 5th Win

Gujarat Titans have defeated the Delhi Capitals to secure their 5th win in IPL 2025. Jos Buttler single-handedly led the home side to an emphatic win.

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals Cross The 200 Run Mark

Delhi Capitals handed Karun Nair an opening role and he didn’t disappoint. He smashed an 18 ball 31 to provide a perfect stage for the visitors to cash in on. KL Rahul shifted gears but was unfortunate as he was trapped in front of the wicket by Prasidh Krishna.

Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel forged a 53 runs partnership but that didn’t really affect DC’s run rate. A late push from Ashutosh Sharma helped the Capitals to get past the 200-run mark.

Prasidh went to the top of the wicket taking charts with a four wicket haul and currently holds the purple cap in IPL 2025.

Jos Buttler Single-handedly Thrashed Delhi Capitals

In the second innings, Jos Buttler missed his 8th IPL century by a whisker as he remained not out on 97. Sherfane Rutherford's quickfire 43 of 34 ensured the home side had the last laugh. Earlier, Sai Sudharsan continued his consistent form with a 21 ball 36 which laid the platform for a successful chase. Buttler looked in control from the start of the chase and hit five fours in Mitchell Starc's 15th over. This would have been his 8th IPL century and he would have equalled Virat Kohli 's IPL hundred tally.