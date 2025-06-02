IPL 2025 Final - Ex-South African Cricketer Snubs Punjab Kings, Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Win Maiden Title: 'Everybody Who Loves Cricket...'

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Final clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Neither RCB nor PBKS have won their maiden title in the IPL, which means the tournament will get a new champion in the next few hours.

RCB Advanced To The Final After Beating PBKS In Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made it into the summit clash after beating Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 by eight wickets. Now the Bengaluru-based franchise will take on the Kings again in the Final.

On the other hand, the Shreyas Iyer-led side confirmed their spot in the Final after beating Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

As the cricket fever rises in India before the IPL 2025 Final, cricket pundits have started to make predictions on who will win the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

Ex-South African Cricketer Wants RCB To Win Maiden IPL Title

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs said that he will be backing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming clash. He made an interesting comment, saying that anybody who loves cricket will support the Royal Challengers.

"I'm backing RCB to chase down whatever Punjab, if they bat first, to chase it down. It will be a great spectacle, I'm sure. I think everybody who loves cricket would love to see RCB get at least one title. It's taken them forever," Herschelle Gibbs said as quoted by ANI.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have the upper hand in the upcoming match, as in the last five matches between Punjab and Bengaluru, RCB has clinched four wins and conceded just one defeat. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will look forward to overcoming this challenge.

Punjab Kings finished the league at the top of the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.372. The Kings have also clinched nine wins and conceded four defeats after playing 14 league matches.