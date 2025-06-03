IPL 2025 Final: Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak's Bizarre Celebration After Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Dismissal Against Punjab Kings Pacer Arshdeep Singh, Goes Viral - WATCH

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and decided to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3rd.

With the help of Jitesh Sharma's blitz and Virat Kohli's 43 powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru were powered to 190/9 in the first inning. It was a decent performance from the RCB batting lineup.

In the final ball of the first inning, Arshdeep Singh removed Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the crease. Bhuvneshwar tried to go for a maximum, but Priyansh Arya took the catch and ended the inning with a wicket.

However, it was former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's bizarre celebration that caught the limelight.

At first, Rishi Sunak thought the ball was going for a maximum, and he roared while celebrating. However, he was disappointed after Priyansh Arya took the catch.

Watch Rishi Sunak's Peculiar Celebration Following Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Dismissal

Before the start of the Final of the IPL 2025, Rishi Sunak showed support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, saying that he will be rooting for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

RCB Clinch Win Against PBKS In Qualifier 1 To Confirm Spot In IPL 2025 Final

The Royal Challengers have finished the league in the second position on the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.301. The Rajat Patidar-led side clinched nine wins and conceded four defeats after playing 14 matches in the league.

RCB moved into the IPL 2025 Final after beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the Qualifier 1 clash.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings stormed into the summit clash of the IPL 2025, after beating Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the Qualifier 2 by five wickets.