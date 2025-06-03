IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs PBKS: Ravi Shastri Makes Hilarious Blunder At Toss, Mistakenly Says 'Punjab Kings Decided To Bat First' - WATCH

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Final clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Renowned commentator and former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri made a hilarious mistake at the toss of the IPL 2025 Final, which gained people's attention.

During the toss, Ravi Shastri accidentally said that 'Punjab Kings have won the toss and decided to bat first." As soon as the 63-year-old made the mistake, he corrected it by saying, "I beg your pardon, bowl first."

Watch The Hilarious Moment From Ravi Shastri

RCB Moved To IPL 2025 Final After Beating PBKS In Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made it into the Final after beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1. It was Phil Salt's stupendous knock and fiery bowling attack that helped RCB beat Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings made it into the summit clash of the IPL 2025 after beating Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the Qualifier 2.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have advanced to an IPL Final for the first time in the last nine years. Previously, it was in the 2016 season when RCB made it into the Final, but conceded a disappointing defeat against Punjab Kings.

On the other hand, it is the Punjab Kings' first IPL Final in the past 11 years. The Punjab-based franchise last played in an IPL Final in 2014 when they suffered a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In their past five fixtures, RCB had a better record over the Kings. The Royal Challengers clinched four wins and conceded just one defeat.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched nine wins and conceded four defeats after playing 14 league matches. RCB finished in second position on the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.301.