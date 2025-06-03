IPL 2025 Final: Phil Salt's Spectacular Catch Lights Up the Field as RCB Snags Major Breakthrough Against PBKS

Updated 3 June 2025 at 22:21 IST
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Phil Salt gets the party started for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after picking a spectacular catch to dismiss opener Priyansh Arya. The PBKS opener looked strong from the start as he scored four boundaries. Bengaluru was on the hunt for a wicket and Salt delivered just that with flair. He took the catch while being too close on the boundary ropes.
Salt made a calculative approach and accurately judged how far he needed to throw for the clean dismissal. Josh Hazlewood emerged as RCB's saviour in crunch situation, with the Englishman assisting well.
This is a breaking copy. More to follow...
Published 3 June 2025 at 22:21 IST