Updated 3 June 2025 at 21:12 IST

IPL 2025: 'Thought Virat Kohli Retired From Tests' - Fans Troll Kohli's Underwhelming Final Knock

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli failed to make an impact vs Punjab Kings and fans trolled the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star on social media.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Virat Kohli IPL 2025
Virat Kohli had a poor showing in the IPL 2025 final. | Image: AP

Virat Kohli has been known as the man for big occasions due to his ability to come up with big knocks when his team needs it the most. However, that canny knack of playing match-winning knocks did not come to the fore during the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings on Tuesday (June 3). Kohli was clearly pegged down by some good bowling but failed to show intent consistently and was caught and bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai for 43 off 35 balls. (RCB vs PBKS Live Updates)

Kohli was clearly frustrated with himself in the aftermath, punching his bat as he was walking but his fans were arguably more frustrated and unleashed venom on the RCB stalwart. 

‘Why is Kohli Always Cautious?’

Check out some of the best reactions here. 

Kohli's Poor Run in IPL Finals Continues

Previously, Kohli has not been at his best when it comes to the summit clash and unfortunately his forgettable record in the finals continued on. 

The top-order batter has played three IPL Finals in his career in the IPL, scoring just 96 runs at a strike rate of 128 and an average of 32.

His best showing in the final came in 2016, when he scored a half-century but Kohli and RCB still ended up on the losing side. 

Published 3 June 2025 at 21:12 IST