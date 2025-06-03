Rajat Patidar's Trophy Stare Remind Fans of Rohit Sharma; They Reckon it is 'Over For RCB'

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar would be in the spotlight when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings in the final at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. But Patidar made headlines already ahead of the game during the pre-match press conference. Patidar was spotted accidentally staring at the IPL silverware during the event and that reminded fans of then-India captain Rohit Sharma.

The Curse

The Mumbai-born was also staring at the 2023 World Cup during the pre-match presser and on the next day - India went on to lose the game. For the unversed, RCB are one of the few teams who are yet to win the IPL title. The incident happened when Patidar and Shreyas Iyer were addressing the media. Here is how social media reacted to Patidar's accidental act.

RCB vs PBKS - Who Holds Edge?

Without a doubt, RCB hold a slight edge over PBKS, thanks to their better record against them in the 2025 season. RCB and PBKS have met thrice in IPL 2025 already, while RCB have won twice - PBKS have won once.