RCB vs PBKS: Here's The Prize Money That The Winners Of The IPL 2025 Final Will Get For Being Crowned As Champions Of Eighteenth Edition

IPL 2025 Final: The biggest night of franchise cricket is finally here, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru locking horns with Punjab Kings in the summit clash of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The PBKS vs RCB final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the first time after eight years that the league will get a new champion. Either one of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title droughts will end in the final of IPL 2025.

Here's The Prize Money That IPL 2025 Champions Will Get

The winners of IPL 2025 will be reportedly awarded with a sum of ₹20 crore; on the other hand, the runners-up will be given a total of ₹13 crore. So far, there have been no changes announced to these amounts, and they have remained consistent for the past three seasons, starting from 2022. The league's growth has also led to an increase in the prize money. If compared to the inaugural edition in 2008, champions Rajasthan Royals had won ₹4.8 crore, whereas the runners-up, Chennai Super Kings, had pocketed ₹2.4 crore. Along with the coveted IPL Trophy, several other awards will be handed out, including the Player of the Tournament, Emerging Player of the Year, Purple Cap, and the Orange Cap.

Rain is expected to play spoilsport in the final, as something similar happened in the Qualifier 2 game that was played between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings.

Here's A Complete List Of All The IPL Winners Across Seventeen Editions

2008: Rajasthan Royals

2009: Deccan Chargers

2010: Chennai Super Kings

2011: Chennai Super Kings

2012: Kolkata Knight Riders

2013: Mumbai Indians

2014: Kolkata Knight Riders

2015: Mumbai Indians

2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad

2017: Mumbai Indians

2018: Chennai Super Kings

2019: Mumbai Indians

2020: Mumbai Indians

2021: Chennai Super Kings

2022: Gujarat Titans

2023: Chennai Super Kings

2024: Kolkata Knight Riders

RCB And PBKS Look To End Title Drought