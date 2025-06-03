RCB vs PBKS: Here's The Prize Money That The Winners Of The IPL 2025 Final Will Get For Being Crowned As Champions Of Eighteenth Edition

Updated 3 June 2025 at 12:14 IST
IPL 2025 Final: The biggest night of franchise cricket is finally here, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru locking horns with Punjab Kings in the summit clash of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The PBKS vs RCB final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the first time after eight years that the league will get a new champion. Either one of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title droughts will end in the final of IPL 2025.
The winners of IPL 2025 will be reportedly awarded with a sum of ₹20 crore; on the other hand, the runners-up will be given a total of ₹13 crore. So far, there have been no changes announced to these amounts, and they have remained consistent for the past three seasons, starting from 2022. The league's growth has also led to an increase in the prize money. If compared to the inaugural edition in 2008, champions Rajasthan Royals had won ₹4.8 crore, whereas the runners-up, Chennai Super Kings, had pocketed ₹2.4 crore. Along with the coveted IPL Trophy, several other awards will be handed out, including the Player of the Tournament, Emerging Player of the Year, Purple Cap, and the Orange Cap.
Rain is expected to play spoilsport in the final, as something similar happened in the Qualifier 2 game that was played between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been playing the IPL since 2008, and they are yet to win their maiden championship. RCB have played the IPL final three times - in 2009, 2011, and 2016 - prior to this, whereas the Punjab Kings have played the final only once, in 2014.
