IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer Unleashes The Roar After PBKS Strike Early Against RCB To Dismiss Phil Salt

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer did not hold back with his celebration after Kyle Jamieson displayed incredible prowess while bowling as he helped open the franchise's wicket-taking account. He dismissed the in-form Phil Salt and helped his side gain an advantage in the summit clash. It is a massive setback for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, given the stakes are incredibly high and the title is on the line.

Shreyas Iyer Roars Like A Lion After Spectacular Catch

The moment happened in the fourth ball of the 2nd over when Kyle Jamieson delivered a length ball, and Phil Salt smacked it with the lower end of the bat. The ball touched a lot of height but couldn't get much distance. Shreyas Iyer ran towards mid-on while running back and came into a firm position to make a successful catch. The Punjab Kings Camp was in glee as they opened their wicket count in sheer fashion.

After Shreyas Iyer successfully made the catch, Kyle Jamieson broke into a boisterous celebration as he roared in excitement. The skipper was also pumped as the Punjab Kings delivered a significant breakthrough while bowling first.

RCB Under Pressure Already As PBKS Display Composure After Strong Powerplay Display

Punjab Kings showcased immense dominance with the ball, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru was having a tough time while in action at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Even though Phil Salt started with a couple of boundaries, the momentum was diminished after his dismissal. Kyle Jamieson delivered a powerful show with his delivery skills.