IPL 2025: Foreign Players Keen to Head Home 'At The Earliest' After PBKS vs DC Match Cancelled in Dharamsala - Reports

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor 2.0 carried out on Thursday (May 8), there were many security measures taken up as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.

Despite the tensions, the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals that was set to take place at Dharamsala on the same day ended up going ahead as planned.

However, the match was called off after 10.1 overs and the fans were asked to vacate the stadium in quick fashion thereafter.

What's more, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that a special train would be arranged for players, support staff and even the broadcast crew to aid their swift evacuation.

Question Marks Over Remaining Fixtures

But there are now serious doubts over whether or not the rest of the games will go forward as planned.

What's more, there are reports suggesting that the foreign players currently in India for the IPL are keen to leave the country and get home as soon as possible.

Anonymous sources told news agency PTI as much, which raises doubts over the rest of the games and whether or not they will go ahead.

‘No Directive Yet’

However, there has been no communication as of yet from the government to the BCCI on whether or not the IPL should be called off.

"It’s an evolving situation. We haven’t received any directive from the government," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal to PTI.

Even BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said a call will not be taken immediately.

"We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was quoted as saying by TOI.