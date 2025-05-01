IPL 2025: Former England Manager Gareth Southgate In Attendance To Watch RR vs MI Game In Jaipur

Former England Football Team manager Gareth Southgate is present at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to watch the IPL 2025 game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians. Southgate resigned as the England boss after England's defeat at the hands of Spain in the final of UEFA Euro 2024.

Rajasthan won the toss and stand-in captain Riyan Parag decided to bat first. The home side needs to win all of their remaining matches in a bid to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive this season.

Southgate was seen wearing a special pink Rajasthan Royals jersey in the stands. Gareth Southgate's affinity towards cricket is not new and he also gave his feedback on the England Cricket Team's tactics. Southgate led England to consecutive UEFA EURO finals but lost to Italy and Spainin successive summit clashes.

How Rajasthan Royals Can Still Make It To IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Rajasthan are in a very precarious situation and cannot afford to lose any more in their remaining games. They can still reach 14 points by securing a win in all four matches and still would be hopping to get other results in their favour . They also have to better their Net Run Rate in a bid to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Starting XIs



Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Mumbai Indians