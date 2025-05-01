Rohit Sharma Expresses Desire For His Parents To Attend The Stand Unveiling at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2025: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recently expressed his desire to have his parents show up during the inauguration of the stand, which will be named after the Indian captain. Rohit wants his mother and father, who have supported his dreams and pushed him to pursue cricket, to sit in the pavilion after it was rechristened as the Rohit Sharma Stand. The Indian Test and ODI skipper revealed that his parents watch his games from home since they get nervous while being at the stadium and do not prefer going out much.

Rohit Sharma Wants His Mom & Dad To Join Him During The Wankhede Stadium Stand Rechristening

Mumbai Cricket Association have recently announced that they have decided to rename the stands of the Wankhede Stadium to honour the cricketers and former officials. The Divecha Pavillion Level 3 has been renamed the 'Rohit Sharma Stand' as a tribute to the cricketer's contributions to the game and further establish his legacy at his stomping grounds. The Indian skipper recently revealed the desire he wanted to fulfil when the stand was officially renamed after him.

“I told them that when the stand with my name is inaugurated, they have to come and sit in it... They usually prefer watching from home because they get too nervous at stadiums. They don't like going out much,” Rohit Sharma said during an interaction with Vimal Kumar.

Rohit Sharma Has Built An Unforgettable Legacy

Rohit Sharma has emerged as one of the finest skippers to lead the Indian Cricket Team. With consecutive ICC title wins, the Indian Test and ODI skipper's career has evolved into a heritage. Under Rohit's captaincy, Team India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024 and then the Champions Trophy in 2025. Apart from the ICC silverware, Rohit is one of the most decorated IPL players as he has won six titles: One with the Deccan Chargers and five with the Mumbai Indians.

The Indian skipper had a start-stop season in the IPL 2025 so far. He failed to make an impact after losing early wickets in the earlier part of the tournament. But Mumbai Indians have clinched peak form, and so has Rohit. He has scored 70+ runs in the past two matches.