IPL 2025: What Rajasthan Royals And Mumbai Indians Need To Do To Qualify For Playoffs? Here's What You Need To Know

The Indian Premier League has almost entered its business end. After a whopping 49 matches, Chennai Super Kings became the first team to get eliminated from the IPL 2025 and more teams will follow in their footsteps as things stand.

The top four teams will qualify for the IPL playoffs. All nine teams still have a mathematical chance to make it to the net phase. Rajasthan Royals will host the Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. Riding on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's maiden IPL ton, Rajasthan blew away Gujarat Titans at their home. On the other side, Mumbai have been on a five match winning run and are back in contention for a record-breaking 6th IPL title.

How Mumbai Indians Can Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Rohit Sharma and Co. are looking very confident to make their way into the playoffs. With already 12 points in their kitty, three wins out of their four games will ensure a top-two finish for them. Mumbai do have a superior Net Run Rate among all the teams, which could play in their favour if the situation arises. They could also make it to the next phase with 14 points, provided other results go their way. They could also be stuck at 18 points with other teams and could benefit from having a superior NRR.

How Rajasthan Royals Can Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?