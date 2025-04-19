IPL 2025: Sanjay Bangar Lashes Out Against Chinnaswamy's Pitch, Feels RCB Need To Make Changes In Their Batting Approach

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) conceded a humiliating five-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the rain-hit Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 match, on Friday, April 18th, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It was RCB's third consecutive defeat in the 18th season of the IPL. In the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament, RCB are yet to clinch their first win in front of their home fans.

The 34th match of the IPL 2025 between Bengaluru and Punjab was cut short to a 14-over game after rain played spoilsport. RCB displayed a poor performance in the first inning, where they struggled to score runs against the Punjab bowlers.

RCB batter Tim David was named the 'Player of the Match' following his unbeaten 50-run knock from 26 balls at a strike rate of 192.31. He hammered 5 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease. The Australian was the only batter who shone against the Punjab batters; the others struggled to score runs.

'RCB May Need To Recalibrate Their Batting Approach': Sanjay Bangar

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar showed concern regarding the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch and said that RCB would be worried with the kind of conditions they are getting at their home ground. He added that it's not a batting-friendly pitch in Bengaluru. Bangar also wanted RCB to bring changes to their batting approach to encounter pitch issues in Bengaluru.

"They’d be worried, to be honest, with the kind of surfaces they’re getting. Who would’ve expected the amount of bounce that was on offer on this pitch? Nobody expected that. If that continues, this is no longer a batting-friendly surface or venue. RCB may need to recalibrate their batting approach to get things back on track in home games,” Sanjay Bangar said on JioHotstar.

RCB To Face PBKS In Their Upcoming IPL 2025 Fixture