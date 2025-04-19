'It’s Not Alright': Ex-India Star Comes Down Heavily On RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar, Asks Tough Questions On Batting Woes

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after a stellar first half in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, seem to have resumed normal proceedings. During the rain-curtailed RCB vs PBKS game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting terribly failed. At one point in time, they were at the risk of breaking their own record for the lowest total in the Indian Premier League. RCB were thankfully rescued by Aussie all-rounder Tim David, who scored a quickfire 50 off 26 balls.

RCB's woes in their home conditions continue. They have lost three matches in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the IPL, and all three of them have come at home. There is not much to worry about as far as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are concerned. They are currently at the fourth position in the IPL Points Table with eight points. RCB also have a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.446.

Virender Sehwag Bashes Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar's leadership is being questioned after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's third defeat at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The likes of Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, and Liam Livingstone departed for low scores, which caused trouble for Virender Sehwag.

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru's shocking loss, Virender Sehwag was extremely critical of Patidar's captaincy. "RCB batted poorly. All of them played reckless shots to get out. Not a single batter was out to a good ball. At least one batter should've used common sense. If they had wickets in hand, they could have reached 110 or 120 in 14 overs. They have not been winning at home. Their bowlers are doing well, but why are their batters faltering regularly? It's not alright if your batters continuously fail at home. Who is going to rectify that?" said Sehwag while speaking on Cricbuzz.

Bengaluru Looks To End Batting Woes In Reverse Fixture Against Punjab Kings