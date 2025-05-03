sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 3rd 2025, 16:17 IST

'There's A Serious Question Mark': Former Cricketer Sounds Alarm On Mohammed Shami’s Underwhelming IPL Display

Mohammed Shami almost bagged an unwanted record of recording one of the most expensive four-over spell in the history of IPL. His performance gets called out.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami reacts after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium | Image: AP Photo

Former India opener Aakash Chopra looked anxious after Mohammed Shami's four-wicket spell against the Gujarat Titans. The pacer's former franchise defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the must-win encounter. Shami hasn't been in his peak form the way he did two years back. Shami missed the entire IPL 2024 because of his ankle injury and hasn't managed to pull off a statement performance till now.

Mohammed Shami's Underwhelming IPL Performance Called Out

Mohammed Shami did not have a blazing start with the Sunrisers Hyderabad this year. After finding his grip with Bengal in domestic cricket, Shami gradually returned to the India Blue and was a part of the team's successful campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

However, his IPL run has been underwhelming after he nearly broke an unwanted record to have the most expensive four-over spell in the history of IPL. Akash Chopra flagged concerns about whether he had any issues with his injury as it would put a big question mark on what happens next.

"That's a big question there, no, because it's not like he came back from an injury last week or last month. He started playing domestic cricket last year and this is May already.

"He's played an ICC event in between. He's played a lot of games. If he's still off the boil, and that has something to do with the injury - and we're all assuming that it is - then there is a serious question mark with regards to what happens next," Aakash Chopra said as per ESPNcricinfo.

SRH On The Verge Of An Elimination

The Shubman Gill-led Titans' 38-run win has kept them in the number two spot in the IPL 2025 Points Table. But the Sunrisers Hyderabad's hopes to make it to the IPL 2025 are hanging in the balance.

After facing a defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans, SRH now needs to win all their remaining match-ups to get a shot at the playoffs. Hyderabad has four league-stage matches left, and they need a perfect win streak to keep their hopes alive after falling short in the previous season's summit clash.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad returns to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and they will host the Delhi Capitals on Monday, 05th May, 2025 at 07:30 PM IST.

Published May 3rd 2025, 16:07 IST

