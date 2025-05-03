IPL 2025: RCB Given Stern Warning Ahead Of CSK Clash: 'They Must Finish In Top Two'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 3 May, Saturday. With a place in the IPL playoffs at stake, RCB need to ensure a win to reach 16 points, which is generally regarded as the cutoff for qualification.

RCB Have Had A Solid Run IN IPL 2025

Rajat Patidar's side has displayed a fearless brand of cricket this season, but their performance at their home ground has been pretty ordinary. They have won just one match in Bengaluru so far and will aim for their second home win against MS Dhoni's CSK. RCB are currently sitting third in the table with 14 points and another win is likely to seal their playoff berth.

But former Indian opener Aakash Chopra issued a warning for Virat Kohli's side. He wants RCB to finish in the top two as there have been only one occasion when a team finishing outside the top two has lifted the IPL title.

On his YouTube channel, he said, "The qualification won't be confirmed as five teams can finish on 18 points. However, it has never happened that a team with 16 points hasn't qualified in a 14-match IPL. Only once, which was in 2016, has a team finishing outside the top two lifted the trophy. So if RCB have to lift the trophy, they have to finish in the top two."

It's Now Or never For RCB In IPL 2025