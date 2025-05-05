IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Break Silence On Kagiso Rabada's Doping Ban: 'He's Made A Telling Statement'

Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to appear in the Indian Premier League and could feature against the Mumbai Indians. The South African pacer recently served a one-month suspension for using a recreational drug.

Kagiso Rabada Served A Suspension For Using Recreational Drug

The incident occurred during the SA20 campaign, in which he represented MI Cape Town. His last match incidentally came against Mumbai Indians on March 29 and he could be reinstated in the playing XI. He practised with the team at the Wankhede Stadium and now Gujarat's director of cricket, Vikram Solanki, defended the player ahead of the MI vs GT clash.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, "Speaking about Kagiso, I'd like to just get a couple of things across," Solanki said. “The first of which would be that Kagiso has expressed regret at an error in judgement. He's made a telling statement. I read his statement, and I thought that his statement speaks volumes about the personality of the character that he is. He has expressed regret, as I said. But he is very much looking forward to getting back to playing the game he loves. He will take his, sort of, lessons from this and we're just looking forward to having him back part of our group, having him back at practice. He served his time.”

Kagiso Rabada's Absence Hasn't Affected Gujarat Titans' Plans