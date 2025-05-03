Gujarat Titans Star Kagiso Rabada Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive For Recreational Drug

Gujarat Titans star bowler Kagiso Rabada has been provisionally banned for using a banned substance during the last edition of the SA20. Rabada represented MI Cape Town in the South African T20 league, and it has now been clarified that the player is serving a provisional suspension for using a recreational drug during the SA20.

Kagiso Rabada Back In India After Serving Provisional Suspension

The former Punjab Kings bowler left the IPL midway on April 3, and the Gujarat Titans cited that the player had to return home for a personal matter. he has now returned to India after serving the suspension and it remains to be seen whether the plays any part in the remainder of the IPL 2025 campaign.

The player has now issued a statement confirming the aforementioned development.

He said, "As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons.

"This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.

"I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing.

"I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, CSA, and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft."

Kagiso Rabada's Absence Hasn't Affected Gujarat Titans' Plans