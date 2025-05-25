KKR Star Sunil Narine Gets Hands On Unique T20 Milestone, Joins Elite List Featuring Lasith Malinga

IPL 2025: Star Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine achieved a unique T20 milestone during the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, May 25th.

Sunil Narine has played 12 matches in the ongoing 18th season of the IPL, picking up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.80, and has an bowling average of 29.25.

With the bat, the Caribbean hammered 215 runs at a strike rate of 167.97, and has an average of 21.50.

Sunil Narine's Numbers In IPL History

In his IPL career, the 36-year-old has appeared in 189 matches, scoring 1749 runs at a strike rate of 166.10, and has an average of 17.49.

Meanwhile, Narine, who is a KKR loyalist, has also bagged 192 wickets in the extravagant T20 tournament at an economy rate of 6.80.

The Caribbean was one of the six players who KKR retained ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The Knight Riders roped in Sunil Narine for an amount of Rs. 12 crore.

During the match between SRH and KKR on May 25th, Sunil Narine picked up two wickets in his four-over spell and gifted 42 runs at an economy rate of

10.50.

Sunil Narine Achieves Elusive Feat With Kolkata Knight Riders

With his two-wicket haul, Sunil Narine etched his name in the record books, becoming the highest wicket-taker for a team in men's T20 cricket. The 36-year-old has bagged 209 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders, overtaking Nottinghamshire bowler Samit Patel's record.

Former Mumbai Indians fast bowler Lasith Malinga holds the fourth place on the list with 195 wickets with the Mumbai-based franchise.