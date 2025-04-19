IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Star Jos Buttler Opens Up On Missing His Century Against DC, Says 'Two Points Is The Most...'

Updated April 19th 2025, 20:53 IST
IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched a thrilling seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Saturday, April 19th.
GT star batter Jos Buttler was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 97-run knock from 54 balls at a strike rate of 179.63. During the run chase, Buttler led the GT batting line up and hammered 11 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.
However, the English batter missed his century by just three runs after his teammate Rahul Tewatia smashed the winning runs in the final over. Tewatia flicked the and sent it over the fine leg for four. Buttler did not seem disappointed after missing his century, he went straight to hug Tewatia with a big smile on his face.
While speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler said that he had his chances to hammer his eighth IPL century. The Gujarat batter added that the win and the two points are the most important things. The 34-year-old revealed that he asked Rahul Tewatia not to worry about his score, rather to focus on winning the match.
"You want to win the game, I had my chances before that, two points is the most important thing. I told Rahul not to worry about my score, we got to win. Credit to him, he's done that over the last few years where he can find the fence from ball one," Buttler said at the post-match presentation.
Gujarat Titans had a sloppy start to the ongoing season, but the Shubman Gill-led side made a solid comeback. The Titans clinched five wins and conceded just two defeats in the IPL 2025 and hold the top spot on the standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of +0.984. The Gujarat-based franchise will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their upcoming match on Monday, April 21st at the Eden Gardens.
Published April 19th 2025, 20:53 IST