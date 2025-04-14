IPL 2025: Guru-Shishya Banter Wins Hearts as Rishabh Pant & MS Dhoni Share A Light-Hearted Moment | WATCH

The Master and Apprentice face off against each other in an epic encounter at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant lead their respective sides, but their bromance has been one of the most heartwarming for cricket fans. Before they locked horns against each other, a video featuring both of them having a playful banter at the stadium has gone viral.

MS Dhoni & Rishabh Pant Have A Playful Banter At Ekana | WATCH

In a video shared by Star Sports On 'X' [Formerly Twitter], MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant could be seen engaged in a fun moment as some pushing was involved among the duo. Both of them were smiling and looked in good spirits during the toss. Dhoni had won the coin flip and was moving towards Murali Karthik, but Rishabh playfully tried to stop him from moving ahead. The fun Guru-Shishya moment has won the hearts of the fans.

Skipper MS Dhoni also expressed gratitude for the fans' love who covered the stadium in yellow for the Chennai Super Kings.

"We're blessed, that's what I can say. Wherever we have been, we get good support. So a big thank you to all the fans. So just want to enjoy the cricket that we offer," MS Dhoni said at the toss.

Rishabh Pant Delivers A Spectacular Knock At Ekana

Rishabh Pant was a man on a mission against the Chennai Super Kings. The LSG skipper delivered a strong performance against the MS Dhoni-led side and broke the deadlock which had held him back from securing runs in the previous games.

The Lucknow Super Giants' skipper scored a 49-ball 63 against CSK and stood up for the side when they needed the most. With four boundaries and four sixes, Pant put up a show at Ekana with his trademark shots before being dismissed by Pathirana. MS Dhoni made a simple catch to assist in taking the wicket.