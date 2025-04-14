IPL 2025: KKR Star Ramandeep Singh Vows To Finish Games This Season: 'I Try To Be Fearless In My Approach'

Updated April 14th 2025, 21:06 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the in-form Punjab Kings in a thrilling IPL contest on April 15. Both teams have won three matches each and have encountered similar kinds of fortunes.
KKR lost two of their first three matches but bounced back with two wins in the next three games. Their current position in the IPL table doesn't really reflect their form but Ajinkya Rahane's side would be hoping to hit their ground running when they come face to face against Shreyas Iyer's Punjkab Kings.
Ramandeep Singh has been a vital cog in the KKR setup but hasn't really fired his bat in the ongoing season. Opportjunity has been pretty scarce this season, but ahead of the PBKS encounter, the 28 year old reveals his intention of being a finisher for KKR this season.
As quoted by the Indian Express, he said at the Press Conference, “KKR have given me the role to come in at 5,6 or 7 and do what the situation demands and to make the team win. We learn from every situation and it helps us to analyse our game too. My target is to make myself as a match winner for the team and I try to be fearless in my approach right from the first ball of my innings whether the ball is in my area or not. After the 15th over, whatever the situation is, I back myself. And the same goes for every one of us. If I talk about myself, I never thought I would make my Indian debut after last year’s IPL but then my task is to work towards being my best and not to think about results. Rest is in God’s hands.”
Ramandeep was one of the six retainees for KKR ahead of the IPL 2025. The Punjab batter is known for his big hitting skills and amassed 125 runs in 15 matches in the title winning campaign last term, KKR have proposed their faith in the player and he is eager to justify his price tag for the reigning IPL champions.
