IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians Advance To Playoffs With Dominance, Outclass Delhi Capitals By 59 Runs

Updated May 21st 2025, 23:38 IST
IPL 2025: The Mumbai Indians demonstrated authority on their home turf by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 59 runs. The win propelled the Hardik Pandya-led team into the playoffs by securing the final spot.
MI dominated DC after their clinical bowling performance rattled the Capitals' batting lineup. From Suryakumar Yadav equaling a world record to Jasprit Bumrah pulling off a clinical spell, MI has every reason to celebrate their victory over DC at the Wankhede Stadium.
The Delhi Capitals failed to showcase dominance from the get-go after their openers, KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, were dismissed early. Wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel also fell after scoring six runs.
Sameer Rizvi and Vipraj Nigam tried to bring in some momentum with their batting, with Rizvi delivering an action-packed knock as Vippi tagged along to put up a firm partnership. But they also failed to bring stability, as no other batter lasted for long.
Mumbai Indians continued their phenomenal form with the ball as every bowler managed to pick up at least a wicket. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks and Karn Sharma picked up a wicket each to shake up the Capitals' batting line-up.
Mitchell Santner also delivered a destructive spell as he pulled off a three-wicket haul. Even Jasprit Bumrah showcased his brilliance as he put the finishing touches on another three-wicket haul, which allowed MI to secure the win.
The Mumbai Indians appeared to be off to a slow start, with Rohit Sharma dismissed for five runs and Ryan Rickleton for 25. Will Jacks, an all-rounder, was also dismissed at 21, bringing Suryakumar Yadav into the fray. He formed clinical partnerships to gain traction in the first innings.
Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir helped SKY stand out in the game. MI pulled off a blitz in the death overs, with Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav putting in a solid effort on the slow Wankhede tracks, scoring 180 runs for the loss of five wickets after 20 overs.
In terms of bowling, DC's Mukesh Kumar picked up two wickets while Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman and Kuldep Yadav picked up one scalp each. The Capitals delivered a solid bowling spell early on but fumbled towards the end after leaking a lot of runs.
Published May 21st 2025, 23:22 IST