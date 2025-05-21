MI vs DC: Suryakumar Yadav Makes History, Equals World Record Feat For The Most 25+ Scores During IPL 2025 Clash

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium | Image: AP Photo

IPL 2025: Team India T20 skipper and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has pulled off a massive achievement while in action at the Indian Premier League. The middle-order batter has equaled Temba Bavuma's world record for the most 25+ scores in the T20 format. SKY continues to rake up records in the game and continues to make a statement in the limited-over format.

Suryakumar Yadav Equals Temba Bavuma's World Record

Suryakumar Yadav has become the epitome of Stand and Deliver for the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025 season. The Indian cricketer showcased explosiveness in his latest outing against the Delhi Capitals after scoring 73 off 43 balls.

The game is a must-win for both sides, and Mumbai showed grit and heart in their performance. SKY delivered a clinical innings after MI had a relatively slow start in the game. The Indian T20I skipper has also made history after equalling a world record feat during the game's first innings.

With 583 runs in 13 appearances in IPL 2025, Suryakumar has emerged as the third-highest run-getter after staying unbeaten against the Delhi Capitals. Apart from that, SKY clinched a humongous feat after equaling a major world record. Suryakumar scored the most successive 25+ scores in the T20 format, a record which was clinched by Temba Bavuma, who had hit 13 scores in 2019-20.

The Mumbai Indians' batter delivered a solid knock at what looked like a slow Wankhede pitch.

MI Set A Firm Target For DC In Must-Win Clash

The Mumbai Indians had a seemingly slow start after Rohit Sharma was dismissed at five runs, while Ryan Rickelton was taken down at 25 runs. All-rounder Will Jacks was also dismissed at 21, which is when Suryakumar Yadav entered the fray. He forged clinical partnerships to get some momentum in the first innings.