IPL 2025: KKR's Andre Russell Hits Gigantic Six In Training Session, Ball Sails Over The Stadium Leaving Bharat Arun Shocked | WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions of IPL 2025, have already been knocked out. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side suffered the misfortune of having two rain-hit games, but their performances with the bat have been dismal this season. Kolkata's biggest problem this season has been their top order not firing, and their pace attack failing to get wickets in the first few overs. Quinton de Kock looked absolutely out of touch, whereas the gamble that they took with Spencer Johnson never paid off.

Andre Russell Goes Berserk In KKR's Training Session

Kolkata Knight Riders have been banking on Russell and his power-hitting for many years now. Andre Russell has won two IPL titles for the Kolkata-based side and is one of the stalwarts for the franchise. Just like the Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell too did not have a great IPL season, and it has reflected in their results too. Kolkata, this time around, miserably failed to determine their batting order, and continuous chopping and changing did not help the team's cause either.

Kolkata Knight Riders play their last group stage game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Interestingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders both had qualified for the IPL final last year, and now both of them have been eliminated. A video is doing the rounds on social media, where KKR all-rounder Andre Russell can be seen hitting a gigantic six, and interestingly, the ball goes outside the ground, demonstrating the brute power the Caribbean player has.

Rain Spoils Kolkata's Playoff Hopes