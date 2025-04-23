'Can't Afford To Make Mistakes': RR Coach Rahul Dravid Sets Tone Ahead Of RCB Clash, Aims To Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs

Updated April 23rd 2025, 22:16 IST
IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24th.
The Royals have displayed a poor performance in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Rajasthan-based franchise managed to win just two games and conceded six defeats. RR hold the eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -0.633.
On the eve of their match against RCB, Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid set the tone for their next matches in the tournament, saying that they can't afford to make any mistakes from now on. The head coach added that they need to start climbing on the points table ‘quickly’. Dravid further added that they can't afford to lose any more matches in the cash-rich tournament.
"Like I said earlier, it's a very important game for us. Every game from here on, the position we find ourselves in, we can't afford to make many mistakes. We've got to start climbing that table quickly and we've got to start winning games quickly, there's no options, no chances of slipping up anymore," Rahul Dravid said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
Rajasthan Royals' two wins in the IPL 2025 came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30th and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 5th.
To qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing season, the Royals need to win all of their upcoming matches, only then they can qualify for the next round without relying on any other team's net run rate.
Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 24th), Gujarat Titans (April 28th), Mumbai Indians (May 1st), Kolkata Knight Riders (May 4th), Chennai Super Kings (May 12), and Punjab Kings (May 16th) in their forthcoming games in the 18th edition of the IPL.
