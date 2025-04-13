IPL 2025: High Drama Unfolds in DC vs MI Clash as An Enraged Jasprit Bumrah Confronts Karun Nair

IPL 2025: Tempers were seemingly higher than usual at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as Jasprit Bumrah lost his cool to one of Delhi Capitals' brightest stars, Karun Nair. Bumrah was upset over Nair pushing him, and the pacer confronted Nair during the strategic timeout. Karun was apologetic about what had happened and owned up to his mistake, but Jasprit wasn't letting it slide so easily. The moment has been gaining heat over social media as well.

Tempers Flared Up As Jasprit Bumrah Confronts Karun Nair Over Mid-Pitch Collision

The moment happened in the second innings of the DC vs MI clash when Karun Nair was running between the wickets while Jasprit Bumrah stood at the non-striker's end. Nair mistakenly stumbled upon Bumrah and pushed him, and he was instantly apologetic for his fault. He went on to celebrate his half-century, which was a career-defining moment for the superstar cricketer who cemented his legacy in domestic cricket.

However, Jasprit Bumrah wasn't letting it side like that. During the strategic timeout, the MI pacer confronted Karun Nair while he was speaking to the coaching staff on the pitch. Bumrah moved towards him and said something angrily before returning to his huddle. Nair then approached Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and was seemingly trying to explain what had happened. Pandya did not stress much about it, and the play went on.

The cameras then panned towards Rohit Sharma, who was seen nodding his head and smiling after the moment ensued.

Karun Nair Delivers the Performance Of A Lifetime Upon IPL Comeback

Jasprit Bumrah's frustration reached its boiling point as the returning Karun Nair smacked him left and right during the game. The Vidarbha top-order batter made his IPL comeback with the Delhi Capitals and delivered a statement with the bat. Nair made Jasprit Bumrah look like a net bowler and smacked two sixes and three fours while facing him during his spell.