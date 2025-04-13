'No Noise, No Spotlight Just Hunger': Karun Nair Announces His Arrival With Stunning Fifty, Internet Reacts

Delhi Capitals star Karun Nair has made an instant impact on his return to IPL against Mumbai Indians . The Karnataka batter smashed an IPL half-century after a prolonged seven years. He last played in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals back in 2022.

Nair hasn't really premeditated anything and has played according to the condition. It hasn't seemed that the 33 year old is playing his first IPL match in a while as he has smashed all the bowlers all over the ground. He was particularly brutal to Jasprit Bumrah , taking 26 runs off his nine balls. Social media applauded Karun Nair's instant impact in IPL 2025.

