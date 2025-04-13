'No Noise, No Spotlight Just Hunger': Karun Nair Announces His Arrival With Stunning Fifty, Internet Reacts

Updated April 13th 2025, 22:51 IST
Delhi Capitals star Karun Nair has made an instant impact on his return to IPL against Mumbai Indians . The Karnataka batter smashed an IPL half-century after a prolonged seven years. He last played in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals back in 2022.
Nair hasn't really premeditated anything and has played according to the condition. It hasn't seemed that the 33 year old is playing his first IPL match in a while as he has smashed all the bowlers all over the ground. He was particularly brutal to Jasprit Bumrah , taking 26 runs off his nine balls. Social media applauded Karun Nair's instant impact in IPL 2025.
Also Read: IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad Among Other CSK Players Seek Blessings At Ayodhya's Sacred Hanuman Garhi Temple | WATCH
Also Read: IPL 2025: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Points Out Brutal MS Dhoni Reality: 'He Doesn't Have A Magic Wand'
Karun Nair has been in some devastating form for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy. He continued his stride in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and scored 255 runs in the domestic T20 competition, followed by 542 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was picked up for a mere 50 lakh at the IPL auction and has already proved his worth in his first match of the season. Nair eventually got out for a brilliant 89 in just 40 balls, proving his class once again.
Published April 13th 2025, 22:33 IST