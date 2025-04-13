Sourav Ganguly To Chair ICC Men's Cricket Committee Again, South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Joins Force

Sourav Ganguly has been reappointed as the chairperson of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee. Temba Bavuma, South Africa's Test and ODI captain, has also been named in the committee.

ICC Announced Men's Cricket Committee

Sourav Ganguly first took over the role in 2021 following Anil Kumble's departure, who left his role after completing the maximum term as the chairman. VVS Laxman also returned to the committee, while the addition of Bavuma to the committee springs a surprise.

The other members of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee are Jonathan Trott, Hamid Hassan and Desmond Haynes. Determing the sport's future is the primary role of the Men's Cricket Committee. The ICC Board consults with them on various matters regarding playing conditions and rule changes. ICC's Chief Executive Committee primarily make recommendations for these appointments.

ICC Announced Initiative For Afghistan Women's Cricketer

ICC has also announced an initiative for the Afghanistan Women's Cricketers. They have joined hands with BCCI, England and Wales Cricket Board , and Cricket Australia and will extend their helping hands to displaced Afghanistan Women cricketers.

A statement from the ICC chairman Jay Shah read, “At the International Cricket Council, we are deeply committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring every cricketer has the opportunity to shine, regardless of their circumstances. In collaboration with our valued partners, we are proud to launch this task force and support fund, complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme, to ensure displaced Afghan women cricketers can continue their journey in the sport.”

Funds will be allocated to provide financial assistance for them. Advanced coaching, tailored mentorship and world-class facilities will also be offered for the Afghanistan women cricketers.

ICC Women’s Cricket Committee: Catherine Campbell (re-appointed), Avril Fahey and Pholetsi Moseki.