Ravindra Jadeja Highlights Upon Virat Kohli's Bold Approach That Distinguished Team India In Test Cricket

India's Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Pat Cummins during Day 4 of the fourth Test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, | Image: ANI

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja expressed his thoughts on Virat Kohli's effectiveness in Test Cricket and how his bold approach stood out among the rest. He also revealed a peculiar trait of the former Indian skipper, revealing that he would always be on the chase for all ten wickets of the opposing side, irrespective of how many sessions or overs they had in hand.

Ravindra Jadeja Highlights Virat Kohli's Attitude Towards Test Cricket

Virat Kohli has recently called time on his career in Test cricket, marking the end of an era as Team India's Big 3 in red-ball cricket pulled down the curtain on their respective careers. Kohli has been one of the finest skippers to lead the Men in Blue in Tests.

The Indian Cricket Team had a beast-like aura and was one of the most feared sides under his leadership. Veteran Ravindra Jadeja opened up on how Kohli's approach and aggressive intent changed the game for India in Tests.

“It was his positive approach – especially in Tests – the special thing about Virat is that he always wanted the team to pick 20 wickets in a Test match, so he never gives up at all. Be it a three-hour session or 45 overs left, he would still want to pick up all 10 wickets of the opposition,” Ravindra Jadeja said during an appearance on the Kutti Stories With Ash Podcast.

Who Will Take Over Virat Kohli's Spot At No. 3 In Tests?

Given that Virat Kohli has called time on test cricket, one of the biggest questions remains over the playing line-up. With the England series approaching soon, Team India needs to get their head wrapped over the No. 3 spot, a void left by Kohli after he stepped down from the format.

While the BCCI has named a solid squad for the upcoming away Test series, no concrete answer was offered on who will take over the number three spot. The position has an illustrious legacy of building the greats of the game. Before Virat, the position was held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.