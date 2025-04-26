IPL 2025: How Kolkata Knight Riders And Punjab Kings Can Qualify For Playoffs? Get All Possible Scenarios Here

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the Punjab Kings in a must-win IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens. The IPL 2024 champions will have an excellent chance to avenge their disappointing defeat in the reverse fixture last month in Mallanpur.

KKR Face A Tricky Test Against Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer is all set to return to his former home for the first time since he left for Punjab Kings after leading KKR to the IPL 2024 title. Despite Punjab's good start, two losses in the last four matches have put their IPL playoff hopes under the clouds and the captain must be looking for answers in Kolkata. They haven't managed to secure a playoff spot since 2014 and they are still one of the frontrunners to claim that elusive place which has eluded them for the last 11 years.

For KKR, back-to-back losses further complicated their playoff chances. The defending champions managed to retain the core of their IPL 2024 setup, but it hasn't paid the dividend so far. Except for the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ankrish Raghuvanshi, the batting lineup hasn't provided the stability, while the bowlers have struggled to set the tone on the debatable Eden Gardens pitch.

KKR Qualification Scenario For Playoffs

The IPL 2025 champions are in a spot of bother. They will have to win five out of their remaining six matches to stay in the hunt for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Not only that, they will also have to depend on the other outcomes to secure a place in the next stage.

Punjab Kings Qualification Scenario For Playoffs