IPL 2025, Qualifier 1: Nuwan Thushara Or Liam Livingstone? RCB's Selection Dilemma Gets Answered Ahead Of Punjab Kings Encounter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged as one of the contenders for the IPL 2025 title. RCB crushed the Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets to set up a Qualifier 1 match-up with the Punjab Kings.

RCB Brushed Off LSG Challenge To Secure Qualifier 1

With his 2nd IPL century, Rishabh Pant lit up the Ekana Stadium with a fiery 61-ball 118. The LSG captain ended his prolonged IPL 2025 drought with a hammer blow to the RCB bowling lineup, and he was ably helped by Mitchell Marsh as the homeside posted a whopping 227 runs on the board. RCB had a solid start to the chase as Virat Kohli and Phil Salt combined for 61 runs in the opening stand. Successive wickets put up a challenge to RCB's top two hopes, but Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal pulled off a blinder as RCB picked up a six-wicket win to finish in the 2nd position.

Nuwan Thushara or Liam Livingstone? Who Should Get The Nod

Nuwan Thushara got the nod ahead of Liam Livinsgtone and the Sri Lankan fast bowler gave a very good account of himself, conceding just 26 runs in four overs, picking up the wicket of Matthew Breetzke. RCB are expected to have a selection dilemma as they will have to choose between Thushara and Livingstone. Former RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar feels Thushara should get the green light as it would provide solidity to RCB's bowling lineup.

"Play Thushara in place of Livingstone. Then the bowling will become incredible. Then Phil Salt, Thushara, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David for Romario Shepherd. The Punjab team is against them, and Punjab have crossed 200 runs six or seven times this season.

“Livingstone, who is playing as an overseas batter, is not scoring runs. So, make your bowling totally strong. I feel that combination can be made.”