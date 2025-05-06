sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 6th 2025, 16:30 IST

Mumbai Weather Update, MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Rain Set to Play Spoilsport at Wankhede - Check Forecast

MI vs GT, IPL 2025: It is unfortunate, but there are forecasts of rain and that could dent Mumbai Indians campaign.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Mumbai Weather Forecast, MI vs GT, IPL 2025
Mumbai Weather Update, MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. It is a crucial game for both sides with the qualification for the playoff at stake. None of the two teams have confirmed their qualification and hence it is all to play for. But will there be a match as eyes will be on the skies on Tuesday due to prediction of rain. 

Will Rain Play Spoilsport? 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert over the city, indicating rainfall, for Tuesday and Wednesday. As per the forecast, the daytime temperature will gradually dip by 1°C to 2°C ranging between 33°C and 32°C as per the IMD’s weekly forecast. And on Tuesday, there is a 55 per cent chance of rain. That is not a good number, considering it is beyond the 50-per cent-mark - indicating that rain is imminent. The humidity would be around the 65-70 per cent mark. 

In fact, on Monday, the game between Hyderabad and Delhi was washed out due to rain. This shows that rain is having a proper say in IPL 2025, which is certainly not what fans want. 

"With ( Punjab ) Kings having that odd number because of the rained-off game, all that we as a franchise can control or I as a coach can control is to focus on the game tomorrow and then after that the next game," MI coach Mahela Jayawardena said during the pre-match presser. 

Will MI be Knocked Out if Rain Abandons Match? 

No, MI, who are currently at the third position in the playoff race will very much be in contention of making the playoff even if the match is washed out. 

Published May 6th 2025, 16:24 IST

