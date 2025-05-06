MI vs GT: Rohit Sharma At Touching Distance From Entering Two Unique IPL Lists Featuring Virat Kohli And Chris Gayle

IPL 2025: The defiant Mumbai Indians have stayed true to their tag of 'comeback kings'. A few weeks back, the five-time champions were on the cusp of elimination from the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League, but they have registered a jaw-dropping comeback with six consecutive wins.

As things stand, Mumbai are challenging the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the top spot in the IPL 2025 Points Table, and they look like one of the favorites to enter the top two.

Rohit Sharma On The Cusp Of Registering Two Career Milestones

Mumbai Indians' resurgence has a lot to do with their former skipper Rohit Sharma as well. The Mumbai Indians opener had a poor start to IPL 2025, and many questioned his role in the team, but Rohit has bounced back and has scored two stunning fifties from the last three IPL games that he played. Rohit has scored 293 runs in 10 innings at an average of 32.55 so far this season. Rohit has hit 27 fours and 17 sixes this season and is striking at 155.02.

Rohit Sharma is currently on the verge of registering two all-time career records. He is just 79 runs away from completing 7000 runs. As of now, Virat Kohli is the only player who has gone past the 7000 and the 8000 run mark. Rohit might also fancy registering another special milestone, and it can certainly happen in the game against Gujarat if he ends up staying long. Rohit has hit 297 sixes so far and needs just 3 more sixes to reach the 300 sixes mark.

Mumbai Indians Continue To March On

Unlike last year, Mumbai have started to click as a unit, and they look like a juggernaut that is ready to steamroll everybody on their way. The Mumbai Indians haven't won an IPL title since 2020, and they'll look to break free from this trophy drought.