IPL 2025: How Washed-Out Game Has Impacted Both KKR And Punjab Kings' Playoff Hopes?

Rain has played a spoilsport as the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings has been called off due to rain. It means a point has been awarded to both KKR and PBKS.

How Washed-Out Game Will Affect both KKR And Punjab Kings' Playoff Hopes?

A closely contested IPL 2025 has now altered the playoff scenario. Ahead of this match, KKR had to win five out of their six remaining matches. But this match washed out. Ajinkya Rahane's teams now cannot afford to lose any more matches as anything less than 16 points would hurt their playoff ambitions. They also need to improve their run rate in a bid to avoid an unlikely scenario if more than one teams finish on 16 points.

For Punjab Kings, the goal remains the same. With 16 points being the cut-off for playoffs, they need three wins in their remaining five matches to end their IPL playoff drought. Complacency doesn't have a place for PBKS, a side which has shown promise this season. They have already entered the top four and their fate remains in their own hands.

Punjab Kings Showed Promise With Their Batting Might

Batting first, Punjab Kings openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya started their onslaught from the very first moment and KKR bowlers looked hapless in front of them. Priyansh continued his hot streak in IPL 2025 and brought up his half-century in just 27 balls. Prabhsimran too joined him and he was eventually dismissed for a brilliant 83 run.