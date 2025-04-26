IPL 2025: Rain Dampens Kolkata Knight Riders' Playoff Hopes, KKR vs PBKS Called Off Due To Persistent Rain

The IPL 2025 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings has been called off due to persistent rain at the Eden Gardens. A point has been shared between the two teams.

Batting first, Punjab Kings showed no mercy to the defending champions. Both Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya looked comfortable from the beginning and the KKR bowlers barely troubled them. On a tricky Eden Gardens pitch, Priyansh took just 27 balls to bring his half-century and was looking menacing during his knock of 69. Prabhsimran went on to smash a 49-ball 83 comprised of 6 fours and 6 sixes.

However, the KKR bowlers did a good job in restricting Punjab to 201 runs, as it looked their opponents were in the mood to post something in the region of 230-240 runs.

But rain has played a spoilsport as soon as KKR started their chase. It has started raining heavily, and the ground staff covered the entire ground with covers. The match has already started losing overs, and the cutoff for the five overs game is 11:4 4 PM IST. But if the game is washed out, which is increasingly looking like, how it will impact both teams' playoff chances?