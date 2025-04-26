IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After The KKR vs PBKS Clash Ends Up Being Abandoned Due To Rain

IPL 2025: Fans at the Eden Gardens had to return home disappointed after the KKR vs PBKS clash ended up being abandoned. Northwestern storm took over Eden Gardens, and it did not allow any more play to happen in the second innings. Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were able to bat just one over before the bad weather showed up. The play was eventually called off at 10:59 PM IST, and both teams would share a point each.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Was Washed Out

After Match 44 of the Indian Premier League was abandoned due to rain, the Points Table underwent significant changes. The Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings would share a point each, and the Shreyas Iyer-led side has elevated to the fourth spot with 11 points. PBKS has an NRR of +0.177. KKR, on the other hand, is at the number seven spot with seven points. The defending champions have an NRR of +0.212.

Image: Google (Screenshot)

The Gujarat Titans are currently at the top spot with 12 points, with the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the second and third spot with the same number of points. Five-time Champions Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants are in the fifth and sixth spot with 10 points, respectively. The bottom three include the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and the Chennai Super Kings, who are in the eighth, ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

IPL 2025 Faces First Washout Of The Season

The Punjab Kings got a swift start with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimram Singh bringing the heat with their fiery knocks. Both settled for a well-knit partnership, securing their respective half-centuries during the play. Priyansh was dismissed by Andre Russel at 69, while Prabhsimran was taken down by Vaibhav Arora at 83. Skipper Shreyas Iyer stood for an unbeaten 25. However, the middle-order failed to withstand as KKR gained momentum towards the death overs. Glenn Maxwell and Marco Jansen were dismissed early on, while Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer took the score at 201 at the loss of four wickets.