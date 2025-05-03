sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 3rd 2025, 20:12 IST

IPL 2025: Injury Scare For CSK! Matheesha Pathirana Leaves Field After Nasty Collision With Ravindra Jadeja During RCB Clash

Matheesha Pathirana suffered an injury after a collision with teammate Ravindra Jadeja during the clash between RCB and CSK in IPL 2025, on May 3rd.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Matheesha Pathirana suffers injury after nasty collision with Ravindra Jadeja during RCB vs CSK clash
IPL 2025: Star pacer Matheesha Pathirana suffered an injury after an awful collision with his teammate Ravindra Jadeja during the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3rd. After the distasteful crash with Jadeja, Pathirana went off the field with the physio. Kamlesh Nagarkoti replaced the Sri Lankan pacer on the crease.

(More To Follow)

Published May 3rd 2025, 20:12 IST