Ishan Kishan's Brain Fade Steals The Show After Batter Loses Sight Of Ball Despite Being Next To Him, Netizens In Stitches

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan has become a laughingstock among fans after his brain fade went viral. Fans at the SRH vs PBKS clash witnessed Kishan's sloppy effort and the inability to find the ball despite standing next to it. As unusual as the moment may look, Kishan's comedic error became the highlight of the night among the Indian cricket fans.

Ishan Kishan's Comedic Error Delivers The Best IPL Meme So Far

The moment happened during the second ball of the first over when Mohammed Shami tossed a length delivery around the off stump, and Prabhsimran pushed it ahead for a drive. The ball passed through the bowler before being stopped by Ishan Kishan. But he was sloppy in handling the ball and wasn't able to find it despite being right next to him. Pat Cummins had to come ahead and collect it.

The reason that Ishan Kishan couldn't find it is because the ball stopped over the sponsor mat, which had letters written in white. Camouflage had come into play as the ball had stopped over the white lines, and Kishan couldn't detect the ball.

Additionally, batters Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh had run between the wickets for two runs, but the replay showed one of them was a short run as Priyansh wasn't looking while grounding the bat, and it was a few inches away from the crease.

Kishan Becomes A Laughingstock Among Fans

Ishan Kishan's comedic error has become one of the greatest memes ever in the history of IPL, as the fans are unable to fathom how the batter missed out on finding the ball. Fans on the social media platform 'X' cannot hold their laughter after witnessing the moment.