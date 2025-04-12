RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Confident Ahead Of Clash Against RR In IPL 2025, Says 'He Doesn't Feel Pressure Of Being Captain'

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday, April 13th.

Before the clash, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar showed confidence and said that he didn't feel the pressure while leading the Bengaluru-based franchise in the extravagant T20 tournament.

We Take It One Game At A Time: RCB Captain Rajat Patidar

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rajat Patidar said that he sees himself as the captain only when he is on the field. But while batting, the pressure doesn't bother him. The RCB captain added that he focuses on his strengths while batting rather than doing something different.

He added that the Bengaluru-based franchise is focused on playing good cricket in the ongoing tournament, no matter which venue they are appearing in.

"I see myself as captain when I'm on the field, but when I'm batting, I don't feel the pressure of being a captain. I focus on my strengths with the bat and avoid feeling like I have to do something different just because I am leading the team. Even in domestic cricket, I try to stay in the moment and do my best for the team. We take it one game at a time. If everyone is confident, we look to make the most of it. We'll focus on playing good cricket, not focus on which venue it is...," Patidar told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

RCB Hold Fifth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

RCB had a pleasant start to the IPL 2025 edition, winning three matches off their five fixtures. The Royal Challengers stand in the fifth place with six points and have a net run rate of +0.539. They have conceded just two defeats as of now in the ongoing cash-rich tournament.