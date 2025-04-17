IPL 2025 - Ishan Kishan Breaks Silence On His Move To Sunrisers Hyderabad From Mumbai Indians: 'I Got Those Goosebumps...'

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday, April 17th.

The upcoming fixture also marks the return of Ishan Kishan to Wankhede Stadium. The wicketkeeper-batter had spent seven years at the Mumbai-based franchise. However, before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, MI did not retain Ishan. Later, the 26-year-old top-order batter was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11.25 crore.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Ishan played six matches and scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 174.36 and has an average of 34.00. Overall, he has played 111 IPL matches, scoring 2780 runs at a strike rate of 137.35 and has an average of 28.66.

'I'm Loving It Till Now': Ishan Kishan

While speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, Ishan Kishan opened up on his move from Mumbai to Hyderabad and said that he got ‘goosebumps’ by looking at everything orange. He added that it's a different atmosphere in the SRH dressing room than what he expected. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter further added that he is loving his new franchise, where everyone is very helpful.

"When I got here, I got those goosebumps suddenly looking at everything orange here in Hyderabad, because I was with Mumbai Indians for the last seven years. But this is a very new experience. Looking forward to it. And at the same time, looking at how Sunrisers Hyderabad is playing right now and the atmosphere I saw in the team is totally different from what I expected. There is a lot of calmness. There is a lot of clarity among everyone. Everyone is very helpful here. So I'm loving it till now," Ishan Kishan said on JioHotstar.

SRH Hold Ninth Place On IPL 2025 Standings