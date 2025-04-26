IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk Showers Praise On 'Leader' Axar Patel, Calls Him 'One Of The Best Players In DC Squad'

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, April 26.

In the ongoing season, Delhi Capitals have displayed a stunning performance. Axar Patel-led side have won six matches and suffered two defeats after playing eight matches in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. DC hold the second position on the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.657.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are also performing well in the IPL 2025. Rajat Patidar's side hold the third place with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.482. RCB have played nine matches so far and won six matches and conceded three defeats.

Axar Patel Can Be A Leader: Jake Fraser-McGurk

On the eve of the match between Delhi and Bengaluru, the DC batter Jake Fraser-McGurk heaped praise on captain Axar Patel, saying that he has an amazing talent. He also pointed out how 'calm and relaxed' Axar is while leading the Capitals.

"Axar is just one of those players that leads everyone and everyone follows him. He's an amazing talent and the way he plays just makes everyone really proud to be at Delhi Capitals. He's so calm and relaxed at any point in time. We love playing under Axar, and we think he's one of the best players in our team that we can follow and he can be a leader," Fraser-McGurk told reporters.

Axar Patel's Stats In IPL 2025

Axar Patel has played eight matches, scoring 174 runs at a strike rate of 161.11 and has an average of 29.00. Meanwhile, he picked up just one wicket in the ongoing season.