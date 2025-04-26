RCB Spin Bowling Coach Heaps Praise On Rajat Patidar's Captaincy In IPL 2025: 'He Has Done A Tremendous Job'

Updated April 26th 2025, 20:37 IST
IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, April 7th.
The Royal Challengers have displayed a stunning performance in the ongoing season of the cash-rich tournament. RCB hold third place on IPL 2025 standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.482. The Rajat Patidar-led side have won six matches and suffered three defeats.
While speaking at the pre-match press conference, RCB Spin Bowling Coach, Malolan Rangarajan, said that many people had a different opinion when the team management asked Patidar to lead the side. He showered praise on Patidar for being calm while making a decision. Rangarajan further added that Patidar has done a 'tremendous job' while leading the side.
"Rajat Patidar, he was given the responsibility of leading a huge franchise. A lot of people had different opinions, but the management chose someone who they saw a future with, and he's done a tremendous job. All the games that he's captained, we've had various games, a few games where there wasn't too much pressure, and there were games where the pressure was right up, and he has conducted himself in a manner where there's absolute calmness and clarity in decision making, the way he's rotated his bowlers. That shows how good he has been this year, and like I said, there's a second half of the IPL to go and we hope he continues that way," Rangarajan told reporters.
Rajat Patidar has played nine matches in IPL 2025, scoring 222 runs at a strike rate of 148.99, and has an average of 27.75. The youngster has played 36 IPL games and amassed 1021 runs at a strike rate of 156.60 and has an average of 32.94.
Published April 26th 2025, 20:37 IST