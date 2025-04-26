IPL 2025: Kieron Pollard Backs Rohit Sharma, Brushes Off Concern Regarding His Form: 'We Always Had That Belief'

Updated April 26th 2025, 20:22 IST
Mumbai Indians have swung back to be in contention for a place in the IPL playoffs. The five-time champions have won four matches on the trot and are currently 4th in the IPL table.
Rohit Sharma's upturn in form has coincided with Mumbai's brilliant recovery. The former MI skipper had a torrid run, having accumulated just 82 runs in the first six matches, while injury issues also forced him to miss a match. But the Indian captain has roared back to form with two consecutive big scores, which were of immense help for MI.
Mumbai batting coach Kieron Pollard insisted they always had faith in Rohit.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "For us, we always had that belief that he is going to come good.
“There are dips. There is low confidence. But for someone who has played this sport for a long time, you have these moments. Sometimes you just need that extra support from people. Now we are singing his praises. We are all very happy in the Mumbai dressing room. We were happy at the start as well, knowing that it is going to happen, and long may it continue.”
Mumbai will host Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27, and a win will further enhance their IPL playoffs chances. They finished last in IPL 2024 and are very eager to lift their 6th IPL crown under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. This is not the first time Mumbai have revived their season after suffering early hiccups, and optimism has been pretty high this time too. They are currently on 10 points and effectively need to win three more matches to secure a spot in the next stage.
